Manger PETER MENSCH On METALLICA's Lasting Popularity - "JAMES HETFIELD Speaks To A Group Of People That No One Else Speaks To"

He's one of the most successful, not to mention forthright music managers in the world today, so it was always likely that sparks were going to fly when Q Prime's Peter Mensch sat down for an in-depth discussion at the close of the 30th International Live Music Conference (ILMC), held in London last week, reports Billboard.

"I'm fuelled by hate," Mensch told host Dan Steinberg, during a highly entertaining keynote panel that saw the manager candidly reflect on a 40-plus year career that's seen him work with everyone from The Rolling Stones to Madonna to Led Zeppelin. Q Prime's current client roster includes Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more.

A few of the highlights from Mensch's chat with Steinberg follow...

Starting out as Aerosmith's tour accountant: "I was the world's worst tour accountant. There was a lot of cash because most of the Aerosmith's accounting was paying for illicit substances and taking receipts. So basically, what happened was you'd run into a drug dealer. Someone would ask for money and the artist, who by that time had run off with the drugs, would have to sign a receipt [for the cash]. I was shitty. But I learned about the business."

The worst moments in his management career: "Three deaths and a missing arm. They are my worst 'oh fuck' moments. [AC/DC singer] Bon Scott died. [Def Leppard guitarist] Steve Clark died. [Metallica bassist] Cliff Burton died. [Def Leppard drummer] Rick Allen lost his arm. It doesn't get more 'oh fuck' than that."

The key to Metallica's lasting popularity: "James Hetfield speaks to group of people that no one else speaks to. That's one of the reasons why Metallica are as big as they are now. No one else is even close to them. If hard rock is about losing your inhibitions or frustrations, James Hetfield still to this day, his lyrics, are fucking angry. He's fueled by hate also."

Read the full story at Billboard.com.