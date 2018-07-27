MANILLA ROAD Founder / Guitarist MARK "THE SHARK" SHELTON Passes Away

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mark "The Shark" Shelton, founder and guitarist of Manilla Road," states a message from the band.

"We are asking for help from our worldwide group of brothers and sisters to bring Mark's body back to his family in Wichita, KS in the USA and to pay his hospital expenses which must be done before we can bring him home.

"Mark died in Germany following the Headbangers Open Air Festival. The cost of bringing him home and his hospital bills are more than the band or his family has ready. Please donate to help Mark's family, any amount will help. Any funds raised beyond our goal will be given directly to his family to help with the additional expenses which will arise from Mark's death.

"Thank you for your generosity and May the Lords of Light be with you!"

Find the GoFundMe page here, or you can donate through the band's PayPal account: booking@manillaroad.net.