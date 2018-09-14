MANILLA ROAD’s MARK SHELTON And DAVID T. CHASTAIN – 1988 Demo Session Release Details Revealed

The release date of the of the Album The Edge Of Sanity - 88 Demo Session by Shelton/Chastain on CD is October 26th via Pure Steel Records. The preorder phase will start on October 5th in the Pure Steel webshop.

In search of potential bonus material for future Manilla Road rereleases, bassist Phil Ross listened to various unlabeled tapes he found in Mark Shelton's house. In addition to some exciting live material, he discovered demo recordings that David T. Chastain and Mark began in 1988. This collaboration does not surprise in retrospect. When the U.S. distribution of Black Dragon Records from Paris got into trouble in the late eighties, David signed Manilla Road on his label Leviathan Records. The result was Out Of The Abyss (1988), which now was available in the U.S. On the solo album by Chastain singer Leather Shock Waves the title song was written by Mark, in 1999 the song "The Edge Of Sanity" (included here as a demo version) appeared on the CD Symphonica Millenia by Chastain's group Zanister. But beyond that, the friendship was cultivated over the years, which has now led to the publication of these rare recordings.

The hardness of the songs, which is interrupted again and again by epic moments, is quite understandable. Manilla Road delivered their most brutal album in 1988 with Out Of The Abyss, which inspired David Chastain to similar excursions. It is exciting that these recordings show new facets of both participants which harmonize perfectly. Chastain, Manilla Road and elements of thrash and U.S. metal meets here, creating something quite unique. "Orpheus Descending" is available in an 11 minute and 20 minute version and is certainly the highlight of this recordings.

Unfortunately these three songs remained in the demo stage and therefore are existing only with drum machine instead of real drums, but with this background knowledge, this does not detract from the listening pleasure and one may be glad that they now find their way on CD and LP in mastered form. It’s a perfect combination of David Chastain as a guitar hero and songwriter and Mark as the voice of epic metal and author of intelligent lyrics. Fans of Chastain and Manilla Road will be as thrilled as Mark himself when he heard the recordings again after many years.

Tracklisting:

“The Edge Of Sanity”

“Orpheus Descending”

“Fields Of Sorrow”

“Orpheus Descening” (Extended)

Lineup:

Mark Shelton – vocals, lyrics, melodies

David T. Chastain – guitars, bass, drum programming