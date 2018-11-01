MANOWAR - Details Of Guitarist KARL LOGAN's Arrest Warrants For Possessing Child Pornography Revealed

A recently surfaced arrest report from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office reveals that Manowar guitarist Kark Logan has been charged with six counts of possessing child pornography.

Logan was arrested on August 9th in Charlotte, NC, officially charged with "third-degree exploitation of a minor." His bail was set at $35,000. He has since bonded out.

A new report, found here, claim the arrest warrants say Logan was in possession of several videos which depicted girls between the ages of four and 12-years-old engaged in a variety of sexual acts with unidentified men. Each video is described in graphic detail, including one scene where a girl age 10-12 “chokes and becomes visibly upset.”

Manowar's manangement, Magic Circle Entertainment Management, has released the following brief statement on the matter:

" With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him: Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with Manowar. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected."