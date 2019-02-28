MANOWAR - Fan-Filmed Video From Tel Aviv Show Posted

Manowar brought the Final Battle World Tour 2019 for an exclusive performance to Tel Aviv, Israel. The show took place on February 25th at Hangar 11. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Manowar

"Call to Arms"

"Brothers of Metal Pt. 1"

"Die with Honor"

"Thor (The Powerhead)"

"Blood of My Enemies"

"Fighting the World"

"Hand of Doom"

"Swords in the Wind"

"House of Death"

"Sons of Odin"

- Bass Solo / "Hava Nagila" / "Sting of the Bumblebee" -

"The Power of Thy Sword"

"The Gods Made Heavy Metal"

"Kings Of Metal"

"Hail and Kill"

Encore:

"Warriors of the World United"

"Black Wind, Fire and Steel"

The Final Battle World Tour 2019:

March

1 - Expo Center - Novosibirsk, Russia

3 - Fetisov Arena - Vladivostok, Russia

5 - Erofey Arena - Khabarovsk, Russia

7 - Teleclub - Yekaterinburg, Russia

10 - MTL Arena - Samara, Russia

12 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia

14 - VTB Dynamo Arena - Moscow, Russia

16 - KSK Express - Rostov-on-Don, Russia

18 - DS Olymp - Krasnodar, Russia

21 - Sports Palace - Kiev, Ukraine

23 - Sports Palace - Minsk, Belarus

25 - Hala Vodova - Brno, Czech Republic

26 - RT Torax Arena - Ostrava, Czech Republic

29 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

30 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany

April

1 - Valby-Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

3 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany

5 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany (rescheduled date)

6 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

9 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

10 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

12 - Konserthuset - Stavanger, Norway

13 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

14 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

16 - Kulturhuset - Longyearbyen, Norway

19 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

20 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

June

14 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece

21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

18 - Gasklockorna - Gävle, Sweden