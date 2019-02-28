MANOWAR - Fan-Filmed Video From Tel Aviv Show Posted
February 28, 2019, 4 hours ago
Manowar brought the Final Battle World Tour 2019 for an exclusive performance to Tel Aviv, Israel. The show took place on February 25th at Hangar 11. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Manowar
"Call to Arms"
"Brothers of Metal Pt. 1"
"Die with Honor"
"Thor (The Powerhead)"
"Blood of My Enemies"
"Fighting the World"
"Hand of Doom"
"Swords in the Wind"
"House of Death"
"Sons of Odin"
- Bass Solo / "Hava Nagila" / "Sting of the Bumblebee" -
"The Power of Thy Sword"
"The Gods Made Heavy Metal"
"Kings Of Metal"
"Hail and Kill"
Encore:
"Warriors of the World United"
"Black Wind, Fire and Steel"
The Final Battle World Tour 2019:
March
1 - Expo Center - Novosibirsk, Russia
3 - Fetisov Arena - Vladivostok, Russia
5 - Erofey Arena - Khabarovsk, Russia
7 - Teleclub - Yekaterinburg, Russia
10 - MTL Arena - Samara, Russia
12 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia
14 - VTB Dynamo Arena - Moscow, Russia
16 - KSK Express - Rostov-on-Don, Russia
18 - DS Olymp - Krasnodar, Russia
21 - Sports Palace - Kiev, Ukraine
23 - Sports Palace - Minsk, Belarus
25 - Hala Vodova - Brno, Czech Republic
26 - RT Torax Arena - Ostrava, Czech Republic
29 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
30 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany
April
1 - Valby-Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
3 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany
5 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany (rescheduled date)
6 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
9 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway
10 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway
12 - Konserthuset - Stavanger, Norway
13 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway
14 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway
16 - Kulturhuset - Longyearbyen, Norway
19 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
20 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
June
14 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece
21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
July
18 - Gasklockorna - Gävle, Sweden