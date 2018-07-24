MANOWAR – Fighting The World, Kings Of Metal, Triumph Of Steel Vinyl Reissues Now Available

On August 24th, Manowar will release LP re-issues of their classic albums Fighting the World, Kings of Metal, and Triumph of Steel via Metal Blade Records. Preorders can be found at IndieMerch.com.

Fighting The World (Clear vinyl – limited to 1500 copies)

Side A

“Fighting The World”

“Blow Your Speakers”

“Carry On”

“Violence And Bloodshed”

Side B

“Defender”

“Drums Of Doom”

“Holy War”

“Master Of Revenge”

“Black Wind, Fire, And Steel”

Kings Of Metal (Translucent Gold vinyl – limited to 1500 copies)

Side A

“Wheels Of Fire”

“Kings Of Metal”

“Heart Of Steel”

“Sting Of The Bumblebee”

“The Crown And The Ring (Lament Of The Kings)”

Side B

“Kingdome Come”

“Hail And Kill”

“The Warriors Prayer”

“Blood Of The Kings”

The Triumph Of Steel (Translucent Red vinyl – limited to 1500 copies)

Side A

“Achilles, Agony And Ecstasy In Eight Parts”

I. Hector Storms The Wall

II. The Death Of Patroclus

III. Funeral March

IV. Armor Of The Gods

Side B

V. Hector’s Final Hour

VI. Death Hector’s Reward

VII. The Desecration Of Hector’s Body

A. Part 1

B. Part 2

VIII. The Glory Of Achilles

Side C

“Metal Warriors”

“Ride The Dragon”

“Spirit Horse Of The Cherokee”

“Burning”

Side D

“The Power Of Thy Sword”

“The Demon’s Whip”

“Master Of The Wind”