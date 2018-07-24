MANOWAR – Fighting The World, Kings Of Metal, Triumph Of Steel Vinyl Reissues Now Available
July 24, 2018, an hour ago
On August 24th, Manowar will release LP re-issues of their classic albums Fighting the World, Kings of Metal, and Triumph of Steel via Metal Blade Records. Preorders can be found at IndieMerch.com.
Fighting The World (Clear vinyl – limited to 1500 copies)
Side A
“Fighting The World”
“Blow Your Speakers”
“Carry On”
“Violence And Bloodshed”
Side B
“Defender”
“Drums Of Doom”
“Holy War”
“Master Of Revenge”
“Black Wind, Fire, And Steel”
Kings Of Metal (Translucent Gold vinyl – limited to 1500 copies)
Side A
“Wheels Of Fire”
“Kings Of Metal”
“Heart Of Steel”
“Sting Of The Bumblebee”
“The Crown And The Ring (Lament Of The Kings)”
Side B
“Kingdome Come”
“Hail And Kill”
“The Warriors Prayer”
“Blood Of The Kings”
The Triumph Of Steel (Translucent Red vinyl – limited to 1500 copies)
Side A
“Achilles, Agony And Ecstasy In Eight Parts”
I. Hector Storms The Wall
II. The Death Of Patroclus
III. Funeral March
IV. Armor Of The Gods
Side B
V. Hector’s Final Hour
VI. Death Hector’s Reward
VII. The Desecration Of Hector’s Body
A. Part 1
B. Part 2
VIII. The Glory Of Achilles
Side C
“Metal Warriors”
“Ride The Dragon”
“Spirit Horse Of The Cherokee”
“Burning”
Side D
“The Power Of Thy Sword”
“The Demon’s Whip”
“Master Of The Wind”