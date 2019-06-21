MANOWAR Issues Statement On Tonight's Cancelled Performance At France's Hellfest - "Be Very Sure, The Truth Will Come Out"

Manowar were scheduled to play France's Hellfest tonight (Friday, June 21), but the performance has been cancelled.

Festival organizers issued the following: "Despite an on-site presence on Thursday 20 June, the teams and members of the band decided to leave the festival site. The concert of the artist scheduled this Friday, June 21 will not be possible for reasons beyond our control. We are sincerely sorry for all the fans of this artist, and more broadly for all the fans of Hellfest."

Manowar then posted the following statement via their official website and social media pages:

"After 18 months of tireless work and preparation we arrived at the Hellfest site yesterday, ready to play today. The Hellfest organizers obstructed our efforts to put on the epic show we had promised.

"Despite what you may hear or read, the Hellfest organizers did have control over the circumstances that prevented our performance.

"We always have and always will fight to give our fans 100%. Our French fans and press know, if Manowar come to France and are unable to perform, the fault does not lie with us. Remember the Élysée Montmartre.

"We are very sorry that you are being made to suffer. We want you to know that everything we do is for our fans. We stand together with all of you as we always have, and we will not allow anyone to lessen the quality of our shows.

"Be very sure the truth will come out!

"Thank you to the Greatest Fans In The World for your continued loyalty and support."

