MANOWAR – Joey Demaio Announces The Blood Of The Kings Spoken-Word Tour

Manowar bassist Joey DeMaio will embark on The Blood Of The Kings spoken-word tour in November 2019. DeMaio announced the event for every true Manowar fan only hours prior a sold-out concert in Munich, Germany.

For the first time ever, Manowar will open their secret archives so that fans can finally hear the official history of Manowar, from the very beginning until now.

Life on the road and in the studio; the glory and the battles; the secrets, and the triumph of steel — DeMaio unfolds The Blood Of The Kings chapter by chapter; live, onstage and in person, in a captivating one-man multimedia show.

The Blood Of The Kings spoken-word tour is a rare, personal look inside the exceptional career of one of the most iconic, most enduring bands in heavy metal. General admission tickets for The Blood Of The Kings spoken word tour 2019 Germany are now on exclusive pre-sale on Eventim.de.

Ultimate Fan Experience (UFE) Upgrades that provide an even more in-depth experience will go on sale at a later point. Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrades will only be valid in connection with a general admission ticket.

Dates:

November

1 – Munich, Germany – Technikum

2 – Nuremberg, Germany – Kleine Meistersingerhalle

3 – Stuttgart, Germany – Liederhalle (Silchersaal)

4 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

5 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Savoy Theater

7 – Bochum, Germany – Christuskirche

8 – Hamburg, Germany – Kleine Laeiszhalle

9 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom (Kleine Arena)

10 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Leipzig