MANOWAR Launch The Final Battle World Tour; Brazilian Drummer MARCUS CASTELLANI Steps In For DONNIE HAMZIK

On Wednesday night (November 15th), Norrköpping, Sweden saw the first show of Manowar's Final Battle World Tour 2017. Delivering a set list packed with the fans’ favorite songs and a brand-new production, the show burst with energy and excitement.

Brazilian-born Marcus Castellani stood in on drums for Donnie Hamzik, and delivered the goods in his first ever live performance with Manowar.

“I grew up listening to the iconic bands that made Metal as we know it today – and of course Manowar was one of them.” said Castellani. “Scott Columbus has been my greatest inspiration; the unique power in his playing and his massive sound were amazing – but more importantly he taught me that emotion and the right feeling are equally important components to make a drummer truly outstanding.”

The Final Battle World Tour 2017 will continue with crushing metal and a majestic production with four more performances in Sweden and Norway before heading to Germany, there starting out with two nights in Munich.

The Final Battle World Tour 2017:

November

17 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway (Sold Out)

18 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Trädgår'n - Gothenburg, Sweden (19:00)

20 - Trädgår’n - Gothenburg, Sweden (22:00)

24 - Zenith - Munich, Germany (Sold Out)

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

27 - Messehalle - Erfurt, Germany

28 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

December

1 - Grugahalle - Essen, Germany

3 - Sparkassen Arena - Kiel, Germany

5 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

8 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

9 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

12 - Arena Trier - Trier, Germany

15 - Porsche Arena - Stuttgart, Germany

16 - Porsche Arena - Stuttgart, Germany