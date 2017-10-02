MANOWAR Launch Video Trailer For The Final Battle 2017: Germany
October 2, 2017, 6 hours ago
Manowar’s The Final Battle World Tour will be the ultimate metal marathon… more than two hours long, more than 20 crushing hits and fan favorites and an explosive new production of sonic and visual devastation. Check out a new video trailer below.
To order your Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrade now, click here. Links for General Admission tickets and further information are available here.
The Final Battle World Tour 2017:
November
15 - Arbis - Norrköping, Sweden
17 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway (Sold Out)
18 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden
20 - Trädgår'n - Gothenburg, Sweden (19:00)
20 - Trädgår’n - Gothenburg, Sweden (22:00)
24 - Zenith - Munich, Germany (Sold Out)
25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
27 - Messehalle - Erfurt, Germany
28 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
December
1 - Grugahalle - Essen, Germany
3 - Sparkassen Arena - Kiel, Germany
5 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
8 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
9 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
12 - Arena Trier - Trier, Germany
15 - Porsche Arena - Stuttgart, Germany
16 - Porsche Arena - Stuttgart, Germany