MANOWAR Launch Video Trailer For The Final Battle 2017: Germany

Manowar’s The Final Battle World Tour will be the ultimate metal marathon… more than two hours long, more than 20 crushing hits and fan favorites and an explosive new production of sonic and visual devastation. Check out a new video trailer below.

The Final Battle World Tour 2017:

November

15 - Arbis - Norrköping, Sweden

17 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway (Sold Out)

18 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Trädgår'n - Gothenburg, Sweden (19:00)

20 - Trädgår’n - Gothenburg, Sweden (22:00)

24 - Zenith - Munich, Germany (Sold Out)

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

27 - Messehalle - Erfurt, Germany

28 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

December

1 - Grugahalle - Essen, Germany

3 - Sparkassen Arena - Kiel, Germany

5 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

8 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

9 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

12 - Arena Trier - Trier, Germany

15 - Porsche Arena - Stuttgart, Germany

16 - Porsche Arena - Stuttgart, Germany