MANOWAR Management Comments On Guitarist KARL LOGAN's Arrest - "He Will Not Perform With Manowar"

A recently surfaced arrest report from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office reveals that Manowar guitarist Kark Logan has been charged with six counts of possessing child pornography.

Logan was arrested on August 9th in Charlotte, NC, officially charged with "third-degree exploitation of a minor." His bail was set at $35,000. He has since bonded out.

Manowar's manangement, Magic Circle Entertainment Management, has released the following brief statement on the matter:

" With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him: Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with Manowar. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected."