MANOWAR Perform Bulgaria’s National Anthem At Kavarna Rock Fest 2008; Video

Manowar performed Bulgaria's national anthem, "Mila Rodino”, live at Kavarna Rock Fest in Kavarna, Bulgaria in July, 2008. Video of the performance can now be seen below:

Manowar’s The Final Battle World Tour kicks off on November 15th at Arbis Bar & Salonger in Norrköping, Sweden. The Final Battle shows will last over two hours, blistering with the greatest hits and fan favorites from the band’s entire history.

“The Gods And Kings Tour was a groundbreaking moment in our career: The stage, sound, video and you, our fans, were magnificent!” said Manowar. “Coming off such an amazing tour it was clear that the next time we must go even bigger and beyond anything we have ever done; something that will fulfill every Manowarrior’s dreams. Then that will be the ultimate moment to say thank you and farewell!”

Tour dates:

November

15 - Arbis Bar & Salonger - Norrköping, Sweden

17 - Scandic Hamar - Hamar, Norway

18 - Fryshuset Klubben/ Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Trädgår'n - Gothenburg, Sweden

24 - Zenith München - Munich, Germany

25 - Zenith - Die Kulturhalle - Munich, Germany

27 - Messe Erfurt - Erfurt, Germany

28 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

December

1 - Grugahalle Essen - Essen, Germany

3 - Sparkassen-Arena - Kiel, Germany

5 - Palladium Köln - Cologne, Germany

8 - Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt - Frankfurt, Germany

9 - Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt - Frankfurt, Germany

12 - Arena Trier - Trier, Germany

15 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany

16 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany