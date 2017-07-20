MANOWAR Perform Bulgaria’s National Anthem At Kavarna Rock Fest 2008; Video
July 20, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Manowar performed Bulgaria's national anthem, "Mila Rodino”, live at Kavarna Rock Fest in Kavarna, Bulgaria in July, 2008. Video of the performance can now be seen below:
Manowar’s The Final Battle World Tour kicks off on November 15th at Arbis Bar & Salonger in Norrköping, Sweden. The Final Battle shows will last over two hours, blistering with the greatest hits and fan favorites from the band’s entire history.
“The Gods And Kings Tour was a groundbreaking moment in our career: The stage, sound, video and you, our fans, were magnificent!” said Manowar. “Coming off such an amazing tour it was clear that the next time we must go even bigger and beyond anything we have ever done; something that will fulfill every Manowarrior’s dreams. Then that will be the ultimate moment to say thank you and farewell!”
Tour dates:
November
15 - Arbis Bar & Salonger - Norrköping, Sweden
17 - Scandic Hamar - Hamar, Norway
18 - Fryshuset Klubben/ Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden
20 - Trädgår'n - Gothenburg, Sweden
24 - Zenith München - Munich, Germany
25 - Zenith - Die Kulturhalle - Munich, Germany
27 - Messe Erfurt - Erfurt, Germany
28 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
29 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany
December
1 - Grugahalle Essen - Essen, Germany
3 - Sparkassen-Arena - Kiel, Germany
5 - Palladium Köln - Cologne, Germany
8 - Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt - Frankfurt, Germany
9 - Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt - Frankfurt, Germany
12 - Arena Trier - Trier, Germany
15 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany
16 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany