MANOWAR's JOEY DeMAIO To Embark On The Blood Of The Kings Spoken Word Tour In November; Video Trailer

For the first time ever, Manowar will open their vast archives and give their fans the chance to hear the official history of the band, straight from the source.

The glory and the battles; the secrets, and the triumphs of steel; life on the road and in the studio... Witness Joey DeMaio in an intimate setting unfold The Blood Of The Kings chapter by chapter; live, onstage and in person, in this captivating one-man multimedia show.

The Blood Of The Kings Spoken Word Tour is a rare, personal look inside the exceptional career of one of the most iconic, most enduring bands in heavy metal.

For ticket links and more go to manowar.com/tour. Watch a video trailer below.

Dates for The Blood Of The Kings Spoken Word Tour are as follows:

November

1 - Munchen, Germany - Technikum

2 - Nürnberg, Germany - Kleine Meistersingerhalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Liederhalle (Silchersaal)

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

5 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Savoy Theater

7 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kleine Laeiszhalle

9 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom (Kleine Arena)

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Leipzig

12 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik Esch/Alzette

13 - Malmö, Sweden - Palladium

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern

17 - Odense, Denmark - Posten