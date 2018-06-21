MANOWAR Schedule Dates In Norway For The Final Battle World Tour; Announcement Video Streaming

Manowar have confirmed six shows in Norway for 2019. Check out an announcement video below.

This tour leg includes another first for Manowar and their fans: Manowar will play in Longyearbyen, the world’s northernmost settlement in the world. Longyearbyen is located in Svalbard, an archipelago in the arctic ocean, about midway between continental Norway and the North Pole.

“We are ready to return as promised to True Metal Viking territory! They are a hungry for bone crushing, face melting metal, and that is what we will deliver!” said Joey DeMaio. “We are also excited about our first gig in the arctic circle. A polar night there lasts from October to February. We are very sure people will be ready to party when we get there in April. This will be a special event for our fans, and for band and crew alike.”

The Final Battle World Tour 2019 will feature fan favorites only, with a set list based on a voting by Manowar’s loyal fans.

“The feedback on the fan voting was overwhelming! Fan Favorites Only!” said Joey DeMaio. “We are in the process of putting together an ass-kicking set that honors our fans and their wishes.”

The Final Battle World Tour 2019:

March

29 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

30 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany

April

3 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany

5 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany (rescheduled date)

6 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

9 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

10 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

12 - Konserthuset - Stavanger, Norway

13 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

14 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

16 - Kulturhuset - Longyearbyen, Norway