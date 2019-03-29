MANOWAR To Issue Remixed / Remastered Into Glory Ride And Hail To England Imperial Editions

Following is an official press release issued by Manowar prefaced with a message from the band:

"Manowarriors, behold! Two of the greatest classics in Heavy Metal history return to you, bigger and better than ever before!"

On July 1, 1983, Manowar released their second album: Into Glory Ride, an imperious statement of metallic intent and one of the most brutal, raw and punishing records ever released. From the opening assault of “Warlord” and the monumental “Gates Of Valhalla” to the devastating drama and doom-laden fury of “Hatred”, and culminating in the morbid grandeur of “Revelation (Death’s Angel)” and the life-affirming splendour of the closing epic “March For Revenge”… all instantly recognisable as the works of four true metal maniacs.

Forced into a somewhat rushed and compromised production – which did not prevent Into Glory Ride from winning a prime place in metal history – Hail To England followed a little over six months later. Another record packed with tracks that would soon become fan favorites; from “Bridge Of Death” or the jaw-shattering “Kill With Power” to the stirring melodies of “Hail To England” itself, and others alike.

Now these two immortal landmarks have been revived and revitalised for a completely new and improved experience!

For the Into Glory Ride Imperial Edition MMXIX and the Hail To England Imperial Edition MMXIX the original multitrack master recordings of these undisputed metal classics were transferred from analog to digital in 96kHz quality, adding the depth, the power and the clarity that could not be present in the original mixes and masters.

Remixed in Manowar’s very own Valhalla Studios by long-time collaborator Ronald Prent utilizing their mind-boggling 27,000 Watts PMC monitors and remastered by 4-time Grammy Award winner Darcy Proper these Imperial Editions are a statement of what Manowar are committed to deliver for their loyal followers: the royal standard of sonic bliss!

Fans will first be able to secure their Into Glory Ride Imperial Edition MMXIX and Hail To England Imperial Edition MMXIX at the merch booth during Manowar’s The Final Battle World Tour, starting in Frankfurt, Germany on March 29, 2019 and on all further dates on this tour leg. The albums will also be available digitally on iTunes worldwide at the same date. The roll out will then continue into retail and online stores starting May 30, 2019 and digitally on Amazon and Google Play.

Manowar brought the Final Battle World Tour 2019 for an exclusive performance to Tel Aviv, Israel. The show took place on February 25th at Hangar 11. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Manowar

"Call to Arms"

"Brothers of Metal Pt. 1"

"Die with Honor"

"Thor (The Powerhead)"

"Blood of My Enemies"

"Fighting the World"

"Hand of Doom"

"Swords in the Wind"

"House of Death"

"Sons of Odin"

- Bass Solo / "Hava Nagila" / "Sting of the Bumblebee" -

"The Power of Thy Sword"

"The Gods Made Heavy Metal"

"Kings Of Metal"

"Hail and Kill"

Encore:

"Warriors of the World United"

"Black Wind, Fire and Steel"

The Final Battle World Tour 2019:

March

29 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

30 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany

April

1 - Valby-Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

3 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany

5 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany (rescheduled date)

6 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

9 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

10 - Scandic Scene - Hamar, Norway

12 - Konserthuset - Stavanger, Norway

13 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

14 - USF Verftet - Bergen, Norway

16 - Kulturhuset - Longyearbyen, Norway

19 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

20 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

June

14 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece

21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

18 - Gasklockorna - Gävle, Sweden