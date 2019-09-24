MANOWAR To Release Pictorial History Book, The Blood Of The Kings - Vol. 1

Coinciding with Joey DeMaio’s upcoming Spoken Word Tour, Manowar will be releasing their first ever book, the pictorial history of Manowar. Titled The Blood Of The Kings - Vol. 1, the limited-edition hardcover book will be packed with rare photos of Manowar: on stage, in the studio and in private moments outside the limelight. Over 200 pages full of memories and mementos curated by the band themselves - a dream come true for any metal fan.

“Going through our archives, looking at all these amazing pictures of our beginnings was a phenomenal journey in time, that brought back so many incredible memories. We are excited to share them with our fans!,” said Joey DeMaio. “I can’t wait to tell the stories behind the photos on my Spoken Word Tour!”

With a vault bursting with outstanding photographs taken over four decades, The Blood Of The Kings will be released in several volumes. Book 1 unfolds Manowar's career in chapters, each devoted to an album - from their crushing debut Battle Hymns to the metal milestone Kings Of Metal, a pivotal moment in the band’s long lasting reign.

The Blood Of The Kings - Vol. 1, the only authorized Manowar book, will be available exclusively at The Kingdom Of Steel and on Joey DeMaio’s upcoming Spoken Word Tour, starting November 1.

The Spoken Word Tour is a captivating one-man multimedia show, featuring rare photos and videos from Manowar's archives. Little known stories about the glory and the battles; the secrets, and the triumphs of steel; life on the road and in the studio and beyond - told straight from the source.

For ticket links and more go to manowar.com/tour. Watch a video trailer below.

Dates for The Blood Of The Kings Spoken Word Tour are as follows:

November

1 - Munchen, Germany - Technikum

2 - Nürnberg, Germany - Kleine Meistersingerhalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Liederhalle (Silchersaal)

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

5 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Savoy Theater

7 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kleine Laeiszhalle

9 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom (Kleine Arena)

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Leipzig

12 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik Esch/Alzette

13 - Malmö, Sweden - Palladium

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern

17 - Odense, Denmark - Posten