Bremen, Germany-based black metal/doom/punk band, Mantar, will release a 10” vinyl EP, The Spell, on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. A teaser for the upcoming music video for the track “Age Of The Vril” can be seen below:

Pre-order the upcoming release at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Pest Crusade”

“Age Of The Vril”

“The Spell”

“The Spell” lyric video:

“Pest Crusade” video teaser: