MANTAR To Release The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze Album In August

Monstrous black/doom/punk chimera Mantar have announced details regarding their upcoming third studio album. The band's new album, The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze, will include 12 songs and is set to be unleashed on August 24th via Nuclear Blast.

The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze is a title in-keeping with Mantar's symbolic obsession with fire on albums previous; this time disavowing mankind's tendency to blindly follow those that would lead us into oblivion. This isn't necessarily a political statement; but rather a morbid fascination with current smoldering tensions that threaten to set the minds of the masses on fire.

Stay tuned for more information coming soon regarding the release of The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze.



Mantar is currently on the road, playing select club shows as well as Europe's biggest festivals. See dates below.

June

7 - Greenfield Festival - Interlaken, Switzerland

8 - Chronical Moshers Open Air - Hauptmannsgrün, Germany

9 - Scheune - Dresden, Germany

16 - Download Paris - Brétigny-sur-Orge, France

17 - Alter Schlachthof - Lingen, Germany

22 - Tons of Rock - Halden, Norway

23 - Umbaubar, Oldenburg, Germany

24 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

29 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

July

1 - Fusion Festival - Lärz, Germany

11 - Eistnaflug - Neskaupstaður, Iceland

13 - Eulenglück - Braunschweig, Germany

14 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany

27 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

5 - Sylak Open Air - Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France

10 - Sonic Blast Moledo - Moledo, Portugal

12 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, England

24 - Kulturkombinat Bunker - Rostock, Germany

25 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany