MANTAR To Release The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze Album In August
June 12, 2018, 40 minutes ago
Monstrous black/doom/punk chimera Mantar have announced details regarding their upcoming third studio album. The band's new album, The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze, will include 12 songs and is set to be unleashed on August 24th via Nuclear Blast.
The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze is a title in-keeping with Mantar's symbolic obsession with fire on albums previous; this time disavowing mankind's tendency to blindly follow those that would lead us into oblivion. This isn't necessarily a political statement; but rather a morbid fascination with current smoldering tensions that threaten to set the minds of the masses on fire.
Stay tuned for more information coming soon regarding the release of The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze.
Mantar is currently on the road, playing select club shows as well as Europe's biggest festivals. See dates below.
June
7 - Greenfield Festival - Interlaken, Switzerland
8 - Chronical Moshers Open Air - Hauptmannsgrün, Germany
9 - Scheune - Dresden, Germany
16 - Download Paris - Brétigny-sur-Orge, France
17 - Alter Schlachthof - Lingen, Germany
22 - Tons of Rock - Halden, Norway
23 - Umbaubar, Oldenburg, Germany
24 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium
29 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
July
1 - Fusion Festival - Lärz, Germany
11 - Eistnaflug - Neskaupstaður, Iceland
13 - Eulenglück - Braunschweig, Germany
14 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
27 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
5 - Sylak Open Air - Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France
10 - Sonic Blast Moledo - Moledo, Portugal
12 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, England
24 - Kulturkombinat Bunker - Rostock, Germany
25 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany