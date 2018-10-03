MANTICORA Announces European Headline Tour

After receiving fantastic feedback for their new album To Kill To Live To Kill, and having torn up the North American continent live, as support for Persefone in August and September, the Danish thrash/power veterans Manticora have announced their upcoming 4th European headliner tour.

Guitarist Stefan Johansson explains:

“We're super excited about heading out in Europe again. North America was fantastic, but being a support act there, we didn't have the chance to bring the full production. In Europe, we can do that and we'll do our utmost to bring along the heavy equipment, so our fans will experience the slap in the face it is, when we allign our sound and images to an audial and visual show - not just a concert! Join us, and bring your family….we all float down here….”

As direct support on the tour, Manticora will be bringing the Swedish avant-garde death/melodic masters of Loch Vostok. And the opening act will be the debuting semi-progressive and very melodic metal act Hexed.