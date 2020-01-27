MANTICORA Officially Welcome Back Bassist KASPER GRAM

Danish thrash/power concept masters, Manticora, are welcoming back their former bass player extraordinaire, Kasper Gram.

Kasper originally joined the band in 2002 on the third album, Hyperion, and laid his thunderous patterns on the bass strings up and until late 2013, when he decided to leave to pursue other musical endeavours. In January 2019, he began playing with Manticora again, due to the departure of Sebastian Andersen (who had filled in for Kasper in the 6-year gap), and after a year of both European tour, summer festivals in Europe and shows in Japan, Kasper is now a full time member of the band, once again.

In Kasper's own words: Hello Manti-fans & bass lovers! For the past year I’ve been playing as a stand-in bass player in Manticora. I have had so much fun and really enjoyed being back in the band and hanging out with the guys again, after a 5 year break. Therefore I’ve decided to stay in the band for good, to embark on new adventures with the Manti-dudes in the future to come!"

Lineup:

Kristian Larsen - guitars

Lars F. Larsen - vocals

Stefan Johansson - guitars

Kasper Gram - bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - drums (session)

(Photo - Skott Photography)