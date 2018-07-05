MANTICORA Release "Echoes Of A Silent Scream" Music Video

Danish thrash/power metallers, Manticora, have released a video for “Echoes Of A Silent Scream”, from the upcoming album To Kill To Live To Kill. The video was shot at three different locations, and it was recorded, edited and produced by the talented movie-maker Kasper Serup Christensen of KSC productions.

Manticora on the video: "This video is not your usual "watch the band play their unplugged instruments", as we wanted to do something completely different. We wanted to tell a story, which seems to be the case every time we release anything, be it a book, an album or a video. The video is a good and solid mini-movie that tells the story of the song 'Echoes Of A Silent Scream', with scenes from the story in the book that Lars wrote. The killer is there (quadrupled into four in the digging scenes), the victims are there and the eerie feeling of violence to come is there as well. We hope our fans will enjoy the first visual from us for 8 years."

Find the video below.

The album, which is the first of two, is a part of a grandiose concept, based on the thriller/horror novel that lead singer, Lars F. Larsen has written, will be released as two separate albums, one year apart. The novel itself has already seen its release, followed by the first album, on July 25th in Japan/Korea and 10 days later for the rest of the world.

The album's cover art is a stunning picture, painted by the extremely talented Danish painter/tattoo artist David Troest. As the new album To Kill To Live To Kill is another Manticora concept double-album, based on the thriller/horror novel that lead singer, Lars F. Larsen has written, the artwork resembles the stories of the novel.

Larsen explains: “We have always tried out new cover artwork artists for each album, so when looking for the perfect person to give justice to the novel and the two albums, we wanted someone who'd be able to grasp the essence of the stories within the book, and when looking at David's pictures in general, it's evident for even the feeble-minded that he's that exact guy. He also lives less than an hour away from us, so it was a win-win situation for everyone to be able to meet up and do corrections on the front cover and all the other pictures that'll appear in the booklet. We're already beginning the work for the second album as well, so we can follow the release schedule of having the albums out 12 months apart.”

The music was recorded and mixed in Hansen Studios, with world-famous producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Destruction) who also produced the first two Manticora albums back in the last millennium, and vocals were recorded with Tommy Hansen at Jailhouse studios (Helloween, Beyond Twilight, Jorn). Tommy has previously produced five albums for the band.

Tracklisting:

“Piano Concerto 1 – B Flat Minor”

“Echoes Of A Silent Scream”

“Through The Eyes Of The Killer – Towering Over You”

“Katana – Awakening The Lunacy”

“The Farmer’s Tale Pt. 1 – The Aftermath Of Indifference”

“The Devil In Lisbon”

“Growth”

“Humiliation Supreme”

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

“Katana – Opium”

“Through The Eyes Of The Killer – Revival Of The Muse That Is Violence”

“The Farmer’s Tale Pt. 2 – Annihilation At The Graves”

“Echoes Of A Silent Scream” video: