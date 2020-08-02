MANTICORA Releases New Video For "Eaten By The Beasts"

Manticora, the Danish prog-thrash veterans, have released the first single/video from their upcoming album To Live To Kill To Live, the follow-up and second part of a huge concept, to 2018's To Kill To Live To Kill - both albums, based on the 334-page horror/thriller novel that lead singer Lars F. Larsen wrote (also released in 2018).

The video for the song "Eaten By The Beasts" deals with the brutal murder of a young criminal, who has raped the daughter of a farmer. The farmer hires a hitman to get rid of the rapist, and the rapist is eaten alive by a number of huge, hungry pigs, owned by the farmer. It's all karma, and the video is based on the concept.

The music on both albums was recorded partially in the band's own studio and recorded / mixed in Hansen Studios, with producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Destruction) who also produced the first two Manticora albums back in the last millenium.

To Live To Kill To Live artwork and tracklisting:

"Katana - The Moths And The Dragonflies/Katana - Mud"

"To Nanjing" (Instrumental)

"The Farmer's Tale Pt. 3 - Eaten By The Beasts"

"Slaughter In The Desert Room"

"Through The Eyes Of The Killer - Filing Teeth"

"Katana - Death Of The Meaning Of Life"

"Tasered/Ice Cage"

"Goodbye Tina"

"Tasered/Removal"

"Stalin Strikes" (Instrumental)

"Ten Thousand Cold Nights"

"Katana - Beheaded"