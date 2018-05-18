MANTICORA Reveal New Band Logo; Launch Preorder For New Album

Danish thrash/power metallers Manticora are celebrating their 21st anniversary by unveiling a new band logo, and they have launched preorders for their new album To Kill To Live To Kill.

The album's cover art is a stunning picture, painted by the extremely talented Danish painter/tattoo artist David Troest. As the new album To Kill To Live To Kill is another Manticora concept double-album, based on the thriller/horror novel that lead singer, Lars F. Larsen has written, the artwork resembles the stories of the novel.

Larsen explains:

“We have always tried out new cover artwork artists for each album, so when looking for the perfect person to give justice to the novel and the two albums, we wanted someone who'd be able to grasp the essence of the stories within the book, and when looking at David's pictures in general, it's evident for even the feeble-minded that he's that exact guy. He also lives less than an hour away from us, so it was a win-win situation for everyone to be able to meet up and do corrections on the front cover and all the other pictures that'll appear in the booklet. We're already beginning the work for the second album as well, so we can follow the release schedule of having the albums out 12 months apart.”

The two concept albums, which are a part of a grandiose concept, based on the thriller/horror novel that leadsinger, Lars F. Larsen has written, will be released as two separate albums, one year apart.

The novel itself is scheduled for a release this month, followed by the first album, which will see the light of day on August 3rd, 2018, released by ViciSolum Records, worldwide.

The music was recorded and mixed in Hansen Studios, with world-famous producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Destruction) who also produced the first two Manticora albums back in the last millennium, and vocals were recorded with Tommy Hansen at Jailhouse studios (Helloween, Beyond Twilight, Jorn). Tommy has previously produced five albums for the band.

Tracklisting:

“Piano Concerto 1 – B Flat Minor”

“Echoes Of A Silent Scream”

“Through The Eyes Of The Killer – Towering Over You”

“Katana – Awakening The Lunacy”

“The Farmer’s Tale Pt. 1 – The Aftermath Of Indifference”

“The Devil In Lisbon”

“Growth”

“Humiliation Supreme”

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

“Katana – Opium”

“Through The Eyes Of The Killer – Revival Of The Muse That Is Violence”

“The Farmer’s Tale Pt. 2 – Annihilation At The Graves”