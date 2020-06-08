MANTICORA Reveals Title, Artwork, Tracklist Of Upcoming Album

Danish thrash / prog metallers, Manticora, present the cover artwork for their upcoming (9th) album To Live To Kill To Live - yet another amazing piece of art, created by the talented Danish painter / tattoo artist David Troest.

At the same time, the band exposes the tracklist for the new album, which is the follow-up to 2018's To Kill To Live To Kill - the two albums, combined, complete the Manticora concept double-album, based on the thriller / horror novel that lead singer, Lars F. Larsen has written.

The 334 page novel itself was released in May 2018, followed by the first album of the concept in August 2018.

"Katana - The Moths And The Dragonflies/Katana - Mud"

"To Nanjing" (Instrumental)

"The Farmer's Tale Pt. 3 - Eaten By The Beasts"

"Slaughter In The Desert Room"

"Through The Eyes Of The Killer - Filing Teeth"

"Katana - Death Of The Meaning Of Life"

"Tasered/Ice Cage"

"Goodbye Tina"

"Tasered/Removal"

"Stalin Strikes" (Instrumental)

"Ten Thousand Cold Nights"

"Katana - Beheaded"

The music on both albums was recorded partially in the band's own studio and recorded / mixed in Hansen Studios, with producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Destruction) who also produced the first two Manticora albums back in the last millenium.