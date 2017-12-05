MANTICORA Sign With ViciSolum Records For First Album In 8 Years

Danish thrash/power metallers, Manticora, have inked a deal with ViciSolum Records from Sweden, for a Worldwide release of their upcoming 8th and 9th albums - the first material, released for almost 8 years.

The two albums, which are a part of a grandiose concept, based on the thriller/horror novel that leadsinger, Lars F. Larsen has written, will be released as two separate albums, one year apart. The novel itself is scheduled for an April 2018 release, followed by the first album, during the summer 2018.

Futhermore, the plan is to release the album in small droplets - one song at the time for the die-hard fans in an as-of-yet unknown way of releasing music. More information will be revealed about this at a later time.

Kristian Larsen comments:

“It's really cool to sign with a label, who's actually doing something for the bands, they are signing, be it promotion, advertisement and/or active hard work. We'll be label mates with our good friends from Persefone and Loch Vostok - what else does a metal musician need?”

The music will be recorded and mixed in Hansen Studios, with World-famous producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Destruction) who also produced the first two Manticora albums back in the last millennium, and vocals will be recorded with Tommy Hansen at Jailhouse studios (Helloween, Beyond Twilight, Jorn). Tommy has previously produced five albums for the band.

Manticora have written more than 20 tracks for the upcoming releases, which sees a return to the concept-album style that, the band has been doing on four albums previously. The concept is based on the self-composed novel To Kill To Live To Kill, which is a horror/thriller story, but with a twist of extreme lunacy and horrid scenes of violence. Think Saw meets American Psycho.