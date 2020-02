MARCO MENDOZA - Take It 2 The Limit World Tour Announced, New Album Coming Soon

Bassist Marco Mendoza (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy) will release his new solo album this summer. But prior to that, Mendoza will hit the road on his Take It 2 The Limit Tour 2020. Confirmed dates are as listed, with more to come:

March

20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

April

1 - Lanti - Quebec City, QC

2 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

3 - Rockpile - Toronto, ON

4 - Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

5 - Brauer House Lombard, IL

May

8 - Live Proberaum - Zulpich, Germany

9 - Rare Guitar - Munster, Germany

10 - The Little Church - Almelo, Netherlands

11 - Bel Air - Breda, Netherlands

12 - Titans Club - Lens, Belgium

13 - Musiktheater Piano - Dortmund, Germany

14 - Ragnarok - Bree, Belgium

15 - La Dame De Canton - Paris, France

16 - Chez Paulette - Nancy, France

21 - Johnny's Lion Cave - Trubbach, Switzerland

22 - Tante Olga - Randers, Denmark

23 - Tobaksgaarden - Assens, Denmark

24 - Karosserifabrikken - Helsingør, Denmark

27 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom

29 - The Iron Road - Pershore, United Kingdom

31 - Nightrain - Bradford, United Kingdom

June

1 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

2 - Trillians - Newcastle, United Kingdom

4 - King Billy - Northampton, United Kingdom

5 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, United Kingdom

6 - Tivoli - Buckley, United Kingdom

7 - Rocksound - Barcelona, Spain

10 - Honky Tonk - Madrid, Spain

11 - Sala Nana - Ciudad Real, Spain

12 - Sala Flomatic - Acourna, Spain

13 - Urban Rock Concept - Vitoria, Spain