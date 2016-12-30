MARCO MENDOZA Talks Joining THE DEAD DAISIES - "Touring With AEROSMITH? I Think I'll Make Time..."

With a new album, Make Some Noise, garnering great reviews along with a new line-up, The Dead Daisies are heading in an upward trajectory. Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio caught up with bassist Marco Mendoza to talk about the album, the tour, changes to the line-up and his proposed solo shows in 2017.

The Dead Daisies have already lined up several festival appearances for the summer of 2017, confirmed shows are as listed:

June

9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium





July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany