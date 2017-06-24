MARCO MINNEMANN - New Double Album Available For Pre-Order; ALEX LIFESON And JOE SATRIANI Make Guest Appearances

Marco Minnemann is considered one of the most innovative drummers, composers and multi-instrumentalists of our time. He’s recorded and performed with numerous artists including Joe Satriani, the Aristocrats, Steven Wilson, and Levin Minnemann Rudess.

Now available for pre-order – Marco’s newest solo album: the epic, concept double CD, Borrego, inspired by the beautiful and mysterious desert town in Southern California, Borrego Springs

The album features Alex Lifeson of Rush on 3 songs and Joe Satriani on 4 songs. The record contains 24 tracks (+ 4 bonus cuts exclusive to the CD. It is available for pre-order here.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

"Sandstorm"

"The Healer" (featuring Joe Satriani)

"Thunderstorm"

"Sculptures"

"A Random Place"

"North Bound" (featuring Joe Satriani)

"Palms Inn Blues"

"Cutting It Short"

"Mirage"

"Gold Digger"

"On That Note" (featuring Alex Lifeson)

"Everyday Springtime 2017"

"South End" (featuring Alex Lifeson)

"One Margarita (and the Milky Way)"

Disc 2

"Horsepower" (featuring Joe Satriani)

"What Brought You Here?"

"3 Ghosts in a Saloon"

"Homicide"

"Lady in White"

"Vallecito"

"Hometown" (featuring Joe Satriani)

"Roadrunner"

"What Can I Hide?"

"Broken Part"

Exclusive CD Bonus Tracks

"Walls"

"Why Should I Care?"

"And Over Again"

"On That Note" (remix featuring Alex Lifeson and Tony Levin)