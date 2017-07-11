MARDUK Announce North American Headlining Tour; INCANTATION, ABYSMAL DAWN To Support

Legendary Swedish black metal outfit Marduk will return to North America once again as they have revealed dates this fall for the Frontschwein North America Tour: Part 2.

Featuring support from death metal troupes Incantation and Abysmal Dawn, the tour will kick-off in Los Angeles on August 18th, traveling southeast across the U.S., before voyaging across the border to Canada and making their final stop in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec on September 3rd.

Dates:

August

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Union

20 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

21 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar

22 – San Antonio, TX – Korova

23 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

24 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

25 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

26 – Detroit, MI – Harpos

27 – Reading, PA – Reverb

28 – Frederick, MD – Café 611

29 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

30 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

31 – Quebec City, QC – Salle Multi

September

1 – Ottawa, ON – Maverick’s

2 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

3 – Rouyn-Noranda, QC – Petit Theatre

Marduk will continue to support their 13th studio album to date, Frontschwein, their first solely war-themed album since 1999's legendary release, Panzer Division Marduk.