MARDUK Announce North American Headlining Tour; INCANTATION, ABYSMAL DAWN To Support
July 11, 2017, an hour ago
Legendary Swedish black metal outfit Marduk will return to North America once again as they have revealed dates this fall for the Frontschwein North America Tour: Part 2.
Featuring support from death metal troupes Incantation and Abysmal Dawn, the tour will kick-off in Los Angeles on August 18th, traveling southeast across the U.S., before voyaging across the border to Canada and making their final stop in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec on September 3rd.
Dates:
August
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Union
20 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
21 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar
22 – San Antonio, TX – Korova
23 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
24 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
25 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
26 – Detroit, MI – Harpos
27 – Reading, PA – Reverb
28 – Frederick, MD – Café 611
29 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
30 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
31 – Quebec City, QC – Salle Multi
September
1 – Ottawa, ON – Maverick’s
2 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
3 – Rouyn-Noranda, QC – Petit Theatre
Marduk will continue to support their 13th studio album to date, Frontschwein, their first solely war-themed album since 1999's legendary release, Panzer Division Marduk.