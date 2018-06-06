MARDUK Launch New Video Trailer for Upcoming Viktoria Album

Marduk will release their new album Viktoria on June 22nd via Century Media. Below you can watch a new trailer for the album with some personal words from guitarist Morgan Håkansson:

And if you’re curious about what the LP and ltd. CD versions look like, check out these two unboxing videos:

Viktoria will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD box set (with CD, woven patch, metal pin, three stickers)

- LP (with inlay and 180 gram vinyl)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital

The LP version will be released in several vinyl colours:

- Black vinyl: Unlimited

- Clear vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by CDON

- White vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by CM Distro

- Golden vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various online stores

- Transparent red vinyl: Limited to 100 copies, exclusively offered by Marduk

- Red vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by EMP

- Silver vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered by Season Of Mist

- Picture vinyl: Limited to 500 copies, exclusively offered by Nuclear Blast and Levykauppa Äx

- Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various outlets in North America

- Dark green vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro US

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Werwolf"

"June 44"

"Equestrian Bloodlust"

"Tiger I"

"Narva"

"The Last Fallen"

"Viktoria"

"The Devil’s Song"

"Silent Night"

"Werwolf" lyric video:

Marduk lineup:

Mortuus - vocals

Morgan - guitars

Devo - bass

Fredrik - drums