Marduk have released a video for the title track of their new album Viktoria, out now via Century Media. Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Werwolf"

"June 44"

"Equestrian Bloodlust"

"Tiger I"

"Narva"

"The Last Fallen"

"Viktoria"

"The Devil’s Song"

"Silent Night"

"Viktoria" video:

"Werwolf" lyric video:

Marduk lineup:

Mortuus - vocals

Morgan - guitars

Devo - bass

Fredrik - drums