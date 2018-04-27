MARDUK Release Lyric Video For New Track "Werwolf"
April 27, 2018, 26 minutes ago
Marduk have released a lyric video for "Werwolf", the opening track of the band's new album Viktoria, out on June 22nd via Century Media. The video can be found below.
Viktoria will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd. CD box set (with CD, woven patch, metal pin, three stickers)
- LP (with inlay and 180 gram vinyl)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
- Digital
The LP version will be released in several vinyl colours:
- Black vinyl: Unlimited
- Clear vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by CDON
- White vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by CM Distro
- Golden vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various online stores
- Transparent red vinyl: Limited to 100 copies, exclusively offered by Marduk
- Red vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by EMP
- Silver vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered by Season Of Mist
- Picture vinyl: Limited to 500 copies, exclusively offered by Nuclear Blast and Levykauppa Äx
- Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various outlets in North America
- Dark green vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro US
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Werwolf"
"June 44"
"Equestrian Bloodlust"
"Tiger I"
"Narva"
"The Last Fallen"
"Viktoria"
"The Devil’s Song"
"Silent Night"
"Werwolf" lyric video:
Tour dates:
May (with Ragnarök )
1 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
5 - Rzeszow, Poland - Life House
3 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell
5 - Brasov, Romania - Kruhnen Musik Halle
7 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
8 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore
9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic
10 - Brescia, Italy - Colony
11 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver
12 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting
13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Shuur
14 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Moles
15 - St. Maurice, Switzerland - Le Manoir
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
17 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connection Complex
18 - Erfurt, Germany - Club from Hell
19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
20 - Kubox Kuurne, Belgium - Thronefest
22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
23 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
24 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
25 - London, UK - The Dome
26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
27 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
Marduk lineup:
Mortuus - vocals
Morgan - guitars
Devo - bass
Fredrik - drums