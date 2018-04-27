MARDUK Release Lyric Video For New Track "Werwolf"

Marduk have released a lyric video for "Werwolf", the opening track of the band's new album Viktoria, out on June 22nd via Century Media. The video can be found below.

Viktoria will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD box set (with CD, woven patch, metal pin, three stickers)

- LP (with inlay and 180 gram vinyl)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital

The LP version will be released in several vinyl colours:

- Black vinyl: Unlimited

- Clear vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by CDON

- White vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by CM Distro

- Golden vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various online stores

- Transparent red vinyl: Limited to 100 copies, exclusively offered by Marduk

- Red vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by EMP

- Silver vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered by Season Of Mist

- Picture vinyl: Limited to 500 copies, exclusively offered by Nuclear Blast and Levykauppa Äx

- Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various outlets in North America

- Dark green vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro US

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Werwolf"

"June 44"

"Equestrian Bloodlust"

"Tiger I"

"Narva"

"The Last Fallen"

"Viktoria"

"The Devil’s Song"

"Silent Night"

"Werwolf" lyric video:

Tour dates:

May (with Ragnarök )

1 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

5 - Rzeszow, Poland - Life House

3 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell

5 - Brasov, Romania - Kruhnen Musik Halle

7 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

8 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

10 - Brescia, Italy - Colony

11 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver

12 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting

13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Shuur

14 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Moles

15 - St. Maurice, Switzerland - Le Manoir

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

17 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connection Complex

18 - Erfurt, Germany - Club from Hell

19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

20 - Kubox Kuurne, Belgium - Thronefest

22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

23 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

24 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

25 - London, UK - The Dome

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

27 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

Marduk lineup:

Mortuus - vocals

Morgan - guitars

Devo - bass

Fredrik - drums