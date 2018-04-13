MARDUK Set June Release Date For Viktoria Album; First Details Revealed

Marduk will release their new album Viktoria on June 22nd. The pre-order starts today. Click here for various purchase options. A first track of the new album will be launched in the upcoming days.

Viktoria will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD box set (with CD, woven patch, metal pin, three stickers)

- LP (with inlay and 180 gram vinyl)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital

The LP version will be released in several vinyl colours:

- Black vinyl: Unlimited

- Clear vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by CDON

- White vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by CM Distro

- Golden vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various online stores

- Transparent red vinyl: Limited to 100 copies, exclusively offered by Marduk

- Red vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by EMP

- Silver vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered by Season Of Mist

- Picture vinyl: Limited to 500 copies, exclusively offered by Nuclear Blast and Levykauppa Äx

- Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various outlets in North America

- Dark green vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro US

Tracklisting:

"Werwolf"

"June 44"

"Equestrian Bloodlust"

"Tiger I"

"Narva"

"The Last Fallen"

"Viktoria"

"The Devil’s Song"

"Silent Night"

Tour dates:

May (with Ragnarök )

1 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

5 - Rzeszow, Poland - Life House

3 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell

5 - Brasov, Romania - Kruhnen Musik Halle

7 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

8 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

10 - Brescia, Italy - Colony

11 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver

12 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting

13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Shuur

14 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Moles

15 - St. Maurice, Switzerland - Le Manoir

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

17 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connection Complex

18 - Erfurt, Germany - Club from Hell

19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

20 - Kubox Kuurne, Belgium - Thronefest

22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

23 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

24 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

25 - London, UK - The Dome

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

27 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

Marduk lineup:

Mortuus - vocals

Morgan - guitars

Devo - bass

Fredrik - drums