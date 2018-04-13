MARDUK Set June Release Date For Viktoria Album; First Details Revealed
April 13, 2018, an hour ago
Marduk will release their new album Viktoria on June 22nd. The pre-order starts today. Click here for various purchase options. A first track of the new album will be launched in the upcoming days.
Viktoria will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd. CD box set (with CD, woven patch, metal pin, three stickers)
- LP (with inlay and 180 gram vinyl)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
- Digital
The LP version will be released in several vinyl colours:
- Black vinyl: Unlimited
- Clear vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by CDON
- White vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by CM Distro
- Golden vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various online stores
- Transparent red vinyl: Limited to 100 copies, exclusively offered by Marduk
- Red vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively offered by EMP
- Silver vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered by Season Of Mist
- Picture vinyl: Limited to 500 copies, exclusively offered by Nuclear Blast and Levykauppa Äx
- Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various outlets in North America
- Dark green vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro US
Tracklisting:
"Werwolf"
"June 44"
"Equestrian Bloodlust"
"Tiger I"
"Narva"
"The Last Fallen"
"Viktoria"
"The Devil’s Song"
"Silent Night"
Tour dates:
May (with Ragnarök )
1 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
5 - Rzeszow, Poland - Life House
3 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell
5 - Brasov, Romania - Kruhnen Musik Halle
7 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
8 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore
9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic
10 - Brescia, Italy - Colony
11 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver
12 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting
13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Shuur
14 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Moles
15 - St. Maurice, Switzerland - Le Manoir
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
17 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connection Complex
18 - Erfurt, Germany - Club from Hell
19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
20 - Kubox Kuurne, Belgium - Thronefest
22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
23 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
24 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
25 - London, UK - The Dome
26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
27 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
Marduk lineup:
Mortuus - vocals
Morgan - guitars
Devo - bass
Fredrik - drums