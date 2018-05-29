MARILLION Launch New Video Trailer For All One Tonight: Live At The Royal Albert Hall

On October 13th, 2017, Marillion played at the Royal Albert Hall for the very first time. The concert was sold out in a split second and the audience, travelling from all over the world, was rewarded with an incredible Marillion show.

In two parts, All One Tonight: Live At The Royal Albert Hall firstly showcases the band’s acclaimed 2016 studio album F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R) in full. Accompanied by an awe-inspiring light show and films, Marillion perform their incisive and era-defining zeitgeist with unparalleled passion and power. The second half introduces In Praise Of Folly and guests, a string quartet with flute and French horn that throughout the rest of the show inject an extra depth and emotion to some of Marillion’s best-loved live material.

British rock band Marillion, founded in 1979, have become one of the most commercially successful neo-progressive rock bands of the 1980s and are still one of the most outstanding representatives of their genre. Throughout a celebrated career that has spanned almost four decades they have released 18th studio albums and sold over 15 million copies worldwide.

The concert film All One Tonight: Live At The Royal Albert Hall was directed and edited by Tim Sidwell and recorded and mixed by Michael Hunter. The Blu-ray comes with exclusive bonus material such as a 35mins documentary and the sensational screen media. Marillion’s landmark performance at London’s iconic concert hall will be released in stores worldwide on a series of formats via earMUSIC on July 27th, and is available to pre-order now.

Watch a video trailer below: