MARILLION Streaming New Video Trailer For Upcoming Marbles In The Park 2CD, DVD/Blu-Ray Release

Since 2002 and in a 2-year cycle, Marillion welcome their fans to a very special event: the Marillion Weekend. On three nights their fans dive even deeper into the Marillion world by meeting the band face-to-face and enjoying three different shows with different setlists consisting of full records played from start to finish, fan favourites and rarities.

In March 2015 the Marillion Weekend took place at Center Parcs, Port Zélande, The Netherlands. Thousands of fans from all across the world came together to be part of this incredible event. Marillion devoted their Saturday evening show to their brilliant album Marbles and performed all songs and a fine selection of encore tracks.

For the first time ever this impressive live show containing stunning projections and laser effects as well as the superb high definition sound will be available on 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray. Marbles In The Park will be released on January 20th. A new video trailer is streaming below.

Marillion’s music always aims at the greatest possible effect, with a huge sound expenditure they evoke fervour and passion. To hear Marbles in this live garment is a listening experience par excellence.

