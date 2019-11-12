MARILLION With Friends From The Orchestra To Feature Nine Classic Tracks Reimagined; "Fantastic Place" Music Video Streaming

Marillion With Friends From The Orchestra, the new release from the classic rock band Marillion, will be available on CD Digipak, 2LP Gatefold (180g), Limited & Coloured 2LP and Digital, on November 29 via earMUSIC. A video for the song "Fantastic Place" can be seen below. You can stream or buy the single here, and pre-order the new release here.

Earlier this year, Marillion entered the studio with the intention to record selected songs from their rich catalogue along with friends from the orchestra. Recorded at The Racket Club and Peter Gabriel‘s Real World Studios, and with a running time of almost 80 minutes, With Friends From The Orchestra features nine classic Marillion tracks reimagined and accompanied by the In Praise Of Folly String Quartet with Sam Morris (French Horn) and Emma Halnan (Flute).

Marillion explain: “So our brilliant producer and collaborator Michael Hunter wrote some new string arrangements and we took a week out to go to Real World Studios and record with our friends. The result has exceeded our expectations, is indeed a thing of beauty. We hope you enjoy the songs and agree with us that some of them are actually better than the originals(!). Whether or not you agree with that bold statement we’re sure this work will move you.”

“Estonia”, originally from 1997’s album This Strange Engine and the first song to be revealed from the album, gives a first insight into the hauntingly beautiful and touching versions of some of the band’s most beloved songs. The official video grants an exclusive peak behind the scenes of the album recording sessions and can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Estonia"

"A Collection"

"Fantastic Place"

"Beyond You"

"This Strange Engine"

"The Hollow Man"

"The Sky Above The Rain"

"Seasons End"

"Ocean Cloud"

"Fantastic Place" video:

"Estonia" video:

Marillion are currently working on their next studio album, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed and chart topping F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R). The band are currently out on a European tour. Dates below.

November

12 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

13 - Gateshead, UK - The Sage

15 - Southend, UK - Cliffs Pavilion

16 - Cardiff, UK - St David’s Hall

18 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

19 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

December

6 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Concertgebouw de Vereeniging

7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

9 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

10 - Lyon, France - Radiant-Bellevue

12 - Rome, Italy - Auditoirum Della Conciliazione

13 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox

15 - Essen, Germany - Colosseum Theater

16 - Essen, Germany - Colosseum Theater