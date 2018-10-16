MARIUS DANIELSEN'S LEGEND OF VALLEY DOOM Preparing Second Album – Past / Present Members Of JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN To Guest

The waiting time is finally over and thank Marius for that. On November 30th 2018, Crime Records will release the awaited Part 2 of Legend of Valley Doom by Marius Danielsen.

Part 1 was highly praised by the power metal fans around the globe. If you enjoyed Part 1, you’re definitely in for a positive surprise. Where Part 1 took 10 years in the making and consists of a variety of free-standing masterpieces, Part 2 took Marius only 3 years and will take you to the next level of this epic metal opera trilogy. Breathtaking songwriting performed by some of the best metal musicians of our time and guided by a fantastic storyline. It doesn’t get much better than this.

The story: “The next chapter in the Legend of Valley Doom will continue where Part 1 left us. The Dark Lord defeated Valley Doom, and King Thorgan fell in battle. The Valley Doomians are forced to flee to their allies in the west - The Kingdom of Eunomia. It is

up to the Warrior King to lead the people of Valley Doom to safety. Together with King Eunotrian and Arigo the Wise they need to find a way to defeat the Dark Lord. What went wrong with the prophecy? The answers lie in the Crystal Mountains.”

Line-up on The Legend of Valley Doom Part 2:

Vocals:

Michael Kiske (Helloween, Avantasia, Unisonic)

Tim Ripper Owens (ex-Judas Priest)

Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden, Wolvesbane)

Olaf Hayer (ex-Luca Turilli, Symphonity)

Michele Luppi (Whitesnake, ex-Vision Divine)

Daniel Heiman (ex-Lost Horizon, Harmony)

Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen)

Alessio Garavello (ex-Power Quest, A New Tomorrow)

Mathias Blad (Falconer)

Jan Thore Grefstad (Highland Glory, Saint Deamon)

Diego Valdez (Helker, Iron Mask)

Raphael Mendes (Urizen)

Per Johansson (Ureas)

Kai Somby (Intrigue)

Simon Byron (Sunset)

Anniken Rasmussen (Darkest Sins)

Peter Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Bass:

Jari Kainulainen (ex-Stratovarius, Masterplan)

Magnus Rosén (ex-HammerFall)

Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian)

Jonas Kuhlberg (Cain's Offering)

Giorgio Novarino (ex-Bejelit)

Rick Martin (Beecake)

Guitars:

Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS)

Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius)

Jennifer Batten (ex-Michael Jackson)

Tom Naumann (Primal Fear)

Tracy G (ex-Dio)

Jens Ludwig (Edguy)

Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer)

Timo Somers (Delain)

Olivier Lapauze (Heavenly)

Luca Princiotta (Doro)

Andy Midgley (Neonfly)

Mike Campese

Billy Johnston (Beecake)

Sigurd Kårstad (Darkest Sins)

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Keyboards:

Peter Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Steve Williams (Power Quest)

Drums:

Stian Kristoffersen (Pagan's Mind)

Vinny Appice (ex-Dio, ex-Black Sabbath) - On bonus tracks

Choirs:

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Peter Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Jan Thore Grefstad (Highland Glory, Saint Deamon)

Anniken Rasmussen (Darkest Sins)

Alessio Perardi (Airborn)

Tracklisting:

“King Thorgan’s Hymn”

“Rise Of The Dark Empire”

“Gates Of Eunomia”

“Tower Of Knowledge”

“Visions Of The Night”

“Crystal Mountains”

“By The Dragon’s Breath”

“Under The Silver Moon”

“Angel Of Light”

“Princess Of Lariana’s Forest”

“Temple Of The Ancient God”

“We Stand Together”

“Tower Of Knowledge” (Bonus Track)

“Crystal Mountains” (Bonus Track)