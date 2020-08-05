MARK BOALS & RING OF FIRE - All The Best! Collection Due In October

Respected metal vocalist, Mark Boals, will release a two album ‘best of’ collection, All The Best!, covering his work both as a solo artist and with his band Ring Of Fire, on October 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order/save the album here

Doug Aldrich, Tony MacAlpine, Jeff Kollman, Neil Citron, Vitalij Kuprij, Vinny Appice, Virgil Donati, Erik Norlander, Chris Brooks, and Steve Weingart are the list of musicians who have recorded with him on these efforts over the years. You can hear the track "Ring Of Fire" from the collection below.

Mark Boals says, "I am very happy and proud to announce the release of this collection of my solo and Ring Of Fire band albums! Included are songs from my first solo album, which was only released in Japan and is very hard to find (rare), with guitars by the great Doug Aldrich. My second solo album turned into the band Ring Of Fire later on, because the lineup was too good to only work together on one album, and I wanted it to continue, which it did, for four more studio albums. With Tony Macalpine and Virgil Donati working together, there was a chemistry of genius, and with the addition of Vitalij Kuprij, it made a magnificent blend of magic!"

Continues Boals, "On my Edge Of The World solo album, I worked with several other great musicians and a hero of my childhood and the best hard rock drummer in history, Vinnie Appice! When I listen to all those very high notes I had sang, and the incredible amount of virtuoso notes played per song, I surprise myself sometimes, hahaha! We were all pushing ourselves to newer heights of excellence in those days. A lot of good memories come back when I hear these songs... Riding motorcycles around Los Angeles with Tony Macalpine and always ending up hanging out on the beach drinking beers til the wee hours... Having Snoop Dogg in the next room of the studio we were recording in (Paramount Studios), and having him listen to our music and telling me that I needed to smoke something with him, LOL, and it DID help hahaha. Recording keyboards in a Beverly Hills mansion belonging to a famous movie star friend, with Vitalij Kuprij, and drinking rare whiskey together after the sessions and talking all night..."

Boals concludes, "I really enjoyed making these albums and I hope you will enjoy just as much listening to them too! Wishing good times, good health, and happy listening to all!"

Mark Boals is one of the signature voices of the neoclassical metal subgenre. This is no surprise to fans of the genre as Mark fronted Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force in 1986, releasing the now legendary album “Trilogy” along with five more albums and some long-form videos over the years.

Mark has also recorded three solo albums: Ignition (originally released only in Japan in 1998), Ring Of Fire (2000), and Edge Of The World (2002).

In 2002, he launched his own band, Ring Of Fire (based off the title of a previous solo album) with members Tony Macalpine, and later on George Bellas, on guitar, Virgil Donati on drums, Philip Bynoe on bass, and Vitalij Kuprij on keyboards (and on The Oracle album George Bellas). The band went on to release four milestone albums and one live CD/DVD recorded in Japan.

Most recently, Mark recorded a melodic metal album with Vision Divine and Labyrinth guitarist Olaf Thorsen under the name Shining Black.

Mark Boals is a classically trained singer and has performed classical concerts with various orchestras as a Tenor solo and has performed and recorded opera arias on some of his albums and tours.

Tracklisting:

CD1 - Mark Boals

"Jane"

"Broken Heart"

"I’m Sorry"

"My Turn"

"Find Our Way"

"Ring Of Fire"

"Death Row"

"Keeper Of The Flame"

"Alone"

"Battle Of The Titans"

"Betrayed"

"Lady Babylon"

"Between Two Mirrors"

"Through The Endless Night"

"Up To You"

"Garden Of Pain"

CD2 - Ring Of Fire

"Circle Of Time"

"The Oracle"

"Take Me Home"

"My Deja Vu"

"Blue Sky"

"Ghost Of America"

"Invisible Man"

"Lapse Of Reality"

"You Were There"

"Perfect World"

"Darkfall"

"Mother Russia"

"Land Of Frozen Tears"

"Our World"

"Ring Of Fire":