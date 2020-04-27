MARK GUS SCOTT To Release 30th Anniversary Edition Of TRIXTER's "Give It To Me Good"

After the success of his vocal debut, "With You", Mark Gus Scott kicks down the door to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Trixter's biggest #1 MTV hit. "Give It To Me Good" re-releases on Thursday, May 14 but this time, Mark takes it one step further.

"I remember the first time I heard the guitar riff and all of the energy of the song came rushing through me. I couldn't control myself!," exclaims Mark. That song went on to be a #1 hit for eight weeks straight… “Now that’s a party!"

The new rendition of “Give It To Me Good” is electrifying and groovy, exhibiting a new sound that Mark calls "power country", a mix of hard rock and country music. Co-produced by Mr. Scott’s musical ally Lou Piccadaci, the song’s sound production is sonically stellar and takes the listener on a musical journey from country six-string acoustic to a rockin’ powerhouse hoedown that won’t let you quit stomping your feet. Signature melodies can be heard behind Mark’s powerful lead vocal and pulverizing drumbeat to which millions have danced to around the world. Piccadaci defines his value not only as an engineer, but with his superior guitar performance throughout the track.

"For the past few years, I got away from rock ‘n roll and made a lot of music that touched my heart. But one thing is for sure, I miss rocking and nothing is better than playing music that truly drives you and an audience to throw your hands in the air and dance!"

"Give It To Me Good" releases worldwide on Thursday, May 14. CDs / Downloads are available through Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Music, CD Baby and everywhere downloads are available. Personally autographed CDs are available for purchase at MarkGusScott.com.

