MARK SLAUGHTER Announces First Solo Show In Support Of Upcoming Halfway There Album

Slaughter vocalist, Mark Slaughter, has also announced his first solo show in support of his upcoming album, Halfway There, in stores May 26th via EMP Label Group/Amped, in Europe via EMP/SPV, and in Japan on May 10th via Universal Music Japan/EMP.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd at The Gramercy Theatre (with support from Kik Tracee vocalist Stephen Shareaux) where Slaughter will be backed by bassist Jaymi “Pinkbassman” Millard, Guitarist Mike Himmel (Bret Michaels, Dug Pinnick), and his former Vinnie Vincent Invasion bandmate, drummer Bobby Rock. Mark will also stay busy on the road with his namesake band Slaughter, who will also play several US dates through 2017, including a performance at Rocklahoma on May 26th.

Halfway There is the follow up to 2015’s independently released Reflections In A Rear View Mirror, and is a stunning return to form for Slaughter, channeling the familiar hard rock sensibility of classic-era Slaughter releases like Stick It To Ya and The Wild Life on “Hey You” and emotionally-charged title track “Halfway There”, with a mature, progressive, metal bent, evidenced on cuts like “Devoted”, “Conspiracy”, and “Reckless”.

Produced and co-mixed by Slaughter with John Cranfield (AFI, Andy Grammer), with art by famed horror/album artist “Mister” Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, KISS, Clive Barker) Halfway There is available for pre-order now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Hey You”

“Devoted”

“Supernatural”

“Halfway There”

“Forevermore”

“Conspiracy”

“Reckless”

“Disposable”

“Turn It”

“Not Here”

"Devoted":

“Hey You”:

In-Studio Video Part 1:

In-Studio Video Part 2: