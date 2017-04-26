MARK SLAUGHTER Releases First In Series Of Halfway There Track Teaser Preview Videos; Episode #1 - "Conspiracy" Streaming

Slaughter vocalist Mark Slaughter has released the first in a series of in-studio videos discussing and previewing tracks from his upcoming album, Halfway There. Episode #1 features Mark discussing and previewing the album track "Conspiracy".

Halfway There will be released worldwide on May 26th via EMP Label Group, the US based label of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. The follow up to 2015’s independently released Reflections In A Rear View Mirror, is a stunning return to form for Slaughter, channeling the familiar hard rock sensibility of classic-era Slaughter releases like Stick It To Ya and The Wild Life on “Hey You” and emotionally-charged title track “Halfway There”, with a mature, progressive, metal bent, evidenced on cuts like “Devoted”, “Conspiracy”, and “Reckless”.

Produced and co-mixed by Slaughter with John Cranfield (AFI, Andy Grammer), with art by famed horror/album artist “Mister” Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, KISS, Clive Barker) Halfway There is slated to be released May 26th in North America by EMP Label Group/Amped, and EMP/SPV in Europe, and May 10th in Japan via EMP Label Group/Universal. Pre-order now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Hey You”

“Devoted”

“Supernatural”

“Halfway There”

“Forevermore”

“Conspiracy”

“Reckless”

“Disposable”

“Turn It”

“Not Here”

"Devoted":

“Hey You”: