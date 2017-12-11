MARK SLAUGHTER Releases Promo Video For "Halfway There"

Slaughter frontman Mark Slaughter has released a promo video for “Halfway There”, the title track of his new album, released earlier this year via EMP Label Group/Amped, in Europe via EMP/SPV. Find the clip below.

Halfway There is the follow up to 2015’s independently released Reflections In A Rear View Mirror, and is a stunning return to form for Slaughter, channeling the familiar hard rock sensibility of classic-era Slaughter releases like Stick It To Ya and The Wild Life on “Hey You” and emotionally-charged title track “Halfway There”, with a mature, progressive, metal bent, evidenced on cuts like “Devoted”, “Conspiracy”, and “Reckless”.

Produced and co-mixed by Slaughter with John Cranfield (AFI, Andy Grammer), with art by famed horror/album artist “Mister” Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, KISS, Clive Barker) Halfway There is available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Hey You”

“Devoted”

“Supernatural”

“Halfway There”

“Forevermore”

“Conspiracy”

“Reckless”

“Disposable”

“Turn It”

“Not Here”

“Halfway There” promo video:

"Devoted":

“Hey You”: