December 11, 2017, an hour ago

MARK SLAUGHTER Releases Promo Video For "Halfway There"

Slaughter frontman Mark Slaughter has released a promo video for “Halfway There”, the title track of his new album, released earlier this year via EMP Label Group/Amped, in Europe via EMP/SPV. Find the clip below.

Halfway There is the follow up to 2015’s independently released Reflections In A Rear View Mirror, and is a stunning return to form for Slaughter, channeling the familiar hard rock sensibility of classic-era Slaughter releases like Stick It To Ya and The Wild Life on “Hey You” and emotionally-charged title track “Halfway There”, with a mature, progressive, metal bent, evidenced on cuts like “Devoted”, “Conspiracy”, and “Reckless”.

Produced and co-mixed by Slaughter with John Cranfield (AFI, Andy Grammer), with art by famed horror/album artist “Mister” Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, KISS, Clive Barker) Halfway There is available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Hey You”
“Devoted”
“Supernatural”
“Halfway There”
“Forevermore”
“Conspiracy”
“Reckless”
“Disposable”
“Turn It”
“Not Here”

“Halfway There” promo video:

"Devoted":

“Hey You”:

