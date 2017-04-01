MARK SLAUGHTER To Release New Solo Album Via DAVID ELLEFSON's EMP Label Group; Now Available For Pre-Order

Slaughter frontman Mark Slaughter has checked in with the following update via https://www.facebook.com/markslaughterofficialFacebook:

"So, I have a HUGE surprise for everyone. The 'official' press release isn't going out until Monday, but I wanted to let you guys in on it first. We have been dropping hints for a while, but it is official. I have signed a deal with EMP Label Group, the record label owned by my good friend David Ellefson of Megadeth, who will release my new solo record Halfway There on May 26th in the US and Europe!! I'm so proud of this record, and can't wait for everyone to hear it!

We have also signed a joint venture with Universal Music Japan International who will release the record with EMP May 10th (just in time for the Slaughter tour in Japan)! As if that's not enough, right now you can pre-order Halfway There on CD and limited edition Vinyl LP (also available in several bundles) from empmerch.com (and get a peek at the amazing artwork by legendary artist Mister-Sam Shearon), and you will get a free immediate download of 'Hey You'! Also, the first 200 pre-orders will come signed!"

Pre-order now at this location.