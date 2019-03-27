MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS - Legendary Rock Photographer Discusses Involvement With Gone For The Weekend Movie; Video

March 27, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock mark "weissguy" weiss gone for the weekend

MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS - Legendary Rock Photographer Discusses Involvement With Gone For The Weekend Movie; Video

Famed rock photographer Mark ‘Weissguy’ Weiss has a cameo in Gone For The Weekend, which premieres at the Garden State Film Festival on March 30 at 9 PM at Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, NJ.

Gone For The Weekend is a romantic comedy about four middle-aged men who act like adolescents when the wife is out of town. Their shenanigan's bring them to strip clubs, picking up girls at bars and sneaking into concerts. Jesse; the ring leader rallies up the boys on a weekend of good old 80's fun!. Watch the trailer:

Below is a sneak peek clip with Brian Wheat of Tesla and Mark ‘Weissguy’ Weiss:

Weiss talks about his involvement with the movie below:

In the clip below, Brian Wheat of Tesla talks about Gone For The Weekend, and kicking a couple of knuckleheads off the bus after a concert:



Featured Audio

POSSESSED – “No More Room In Hell” (Nuclear Blast)

POSSESSED – “No More Room In Hell” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews