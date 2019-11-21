MARKBAG_33 - Disabled Guitarist Pays Tribute To DIMEBAG DARRELL And VINNIE PAUL With Cover Of PANTERA's "This Love"; Video

This is the Story of Marco Laudato, alias Markbag_33, a disabled guitarist who made a video tribute of "This Love" dedicated to Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul (Pantera).

Says Marco: "Without Pantera, Dimebag and Vinnie in particular, today I would not be who I am: the real me, a free man who, despite the handicap, is not afraid to open his soul to music. Nothing is impossible! If you really want something you'll find a way to achieve it... at any cost. No matter how and when and if... because who has passion lift the world. RIP Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul."

The project is realized by Marco Laudato (Italy) with the support of Alberto Castaño, vocalist of the Spanish band Display Of Power (paying tribute to Pantera since 2002).