MARKO HIETALA - New Solo Album From NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist Due In January; "Stones" Single And Music Video Out Now; Tour Confirmed

Finnish singer/ bassist Marko Hietala (aka Marco Hietala) has announced his signing with Nuclear Blast for his upcoming solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart, that is set to be released on January 24.

Hietala himself describes the style of the upcoming release as "hard prog", but to give his fans a first impression of what the new album is going to be like, he also reveals the first single and video, "Stones". Get the single digitally here, and watch the video below.

Pre-order Pyre Of The Black Heartnow on CD (jewelcase) or clear vinyl, here.

About the goal behind his solo album, Marko Hietala comments, "Well, let's put it this way: Nightwish is without any doubt my main band, and thanks to income from that direction, I don't have to be that commercially aware... What I mean is that when I was coming up with the musical thoughts for this solo record, I was able to do simply anything without limits. So if I had a goal, it was to not have any kind of limits, but to prepare an unpredictable, spontaneous, adventurous, ferocious and intimate solo record. And now when I am listening to the final album by myself, I can say with my hand on my heart that I - or rather us - pulled it off... The record is a really diverse musical roller coaster ride that takes eager listeners into a world of strong emotions and deep feelings!"

Hietala's voice has barely faded away, and he is already honouring his skillful band mates. "Even if Pyre Of The Black Heartis definitely my solo album, I didn't compose everything on my own. When the song writing process was really in full swing, I kept sending all the ideas to my long-time collaborators Tuomas Wäinölä [guitar] and Vili Ollila [keyboards], and this ingenious two-some came up with great additions and arrangements, one after another. Drummer Anssi Nykänen - who is simply a wizard behind his set - completed the line-up like no other."

Tracklisting:

"Stones"

"The Voice Of My Father"

"Star, Sand And Shadow"

"Dead God's Son"

"For You"

"I Am The Way"

"Runner Of The Railways"

"Death March For Freedom"

"I Dream"

"Truth Shall Set You Free"

"Stones" video:

Shortly after the album release there will also be a Marko Hietala solo tour. "Come February... We simply can't wait to get out on the road! It will be amazing to perform these solo songs for all those multinational friends of my music", Hietala says and continues: "I strongly recommend coming out to see my band during this run, entitled Tour Of The Black Heart, as this will be my first and last European solo tour in a long time - or ever!"

Dates, with support from Oceanhorse, are as follows:

February

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Leipzig, Germany - der ANKER

8 - Wroclaw, Poland - Centrum Koncertowe A2

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

18 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

(Photo - Andrea Beckers)