MARKO PUKKILA & Friends Join STRATOVARIUS Tribute Project STRATOFORTRESS; Audio Sample Streaming

Stratofortress have announced that Marko Pukkila and friends have joined the Stratovarius tribute project.

Marko, is a Finnish bassist and composer proud of over forty albums and is part of great bands such as Altaria, Stargazery and Shadow Tribe. Alongside him there are musicians of great artistic depth such as Juhani Malmberg, well known for being the guitarist of Kotipelto on the album Coldness, and for having played at the Tunnelvision with Lauri Porra, bassist of Stratovarius.

On vocals Kimmo Perämäki, better known for being the lead singer of Celesty and Shadow Tribe, on keyboards Kari Tornack of Thunderstone and finally on drums Janne Juutinen who in the past was part of Dreamtale and Masterstroke. A highly respected formation that is therefore also well connected to the Stratovarius phenomenon not only for being Finnish but also for having collaborated with some elements of it.

The song chosen is "Distant Skies", taken from the album Fourth Dimension. Below you can listen to a taste of the song in question and therefore of the album that will see the light of day this winter.