MARKY RAMONE's BLITZKRIEG, Past / Present Members Of GUNS N' ROSES, WHITESNAKE, BULLETBOYS, MR. BIG Confirmed For 7th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert & Award Show; Includes All-Star Tribute To VINNIE PAUL And Others

Legendary drummer Marky Ramone & his band Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg featuring Greg Hetson on guitar, are set to dominate the stage at the 7th Annual Rock Against MS. Ticket details and more info below.

Returning for hosting duties is comedic genius, actor and killer rocker Hal Sparks (Queer As Folk/ Dude Where’s My Car). Hal will be sharing the Hosting duties with MADtv alumni - impressionist, actress and renaissance rarity Debra Wilson (MADtv/American Dad) as they unfold an evening of comedy, music and art in benefit of the Rock Against MS Foundation - Helping People NOW!. Kicking off the night is the hottest Celebrity Orange Carpet featuring the biggest and brightest actors, rockstars and comedians.

Marky Ramone is back in LA for the first time in five years with his band Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg featuring Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks/Bad Religion guitarist). This will be the only California date so this show is a must see for all Ramones fans! The concert will also feature our star studded tribute to the artists that we lost in 2018 in a high-energy celebration of their most beloved songs.

This special night is to raise awareness and educate the public about multiple sclerosis, while raising money to build the first of many MS resource centers, aptly name The Rock House, across the Nation and outreach program services.

This evening has famed performance artist Norton Wisdom performing his art live on stage during the music, capturing the inspiration he gets from the music notes.

Concert Info: Current featured artists include - Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses), Michael Devin (Whitesnake), Kudisan Kai (Chaka Kahn, Elton John), Marq Torien (Bulletboys), Matt Starr (Mr. Big), Ira Black (I Am Morbid), Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat), Gretchen Bonaduce, Lisa Foreman (Todd’s Planet), Shawn Duncan (Odin), Andre Cotman (Sexy Sax), Erin Hawkins (Cello), Lisa Margaroli (Back Up Babe) Hillbilly Harold, with more to be announced.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 30th at The Los Angeles Theatre (615 S. Broadway @ 6th Ave.) in Los Angeles, CA.

Pre-sale tickets:

- General - $35

- VIP with M&G Package - $125

Please email to reserve Wheelchair seating at info@rockagainstMS.org

Day Of Show Add $10.

Showtimes:

Doors for All 6 PM/ Celebrity Orange Carpet 6 PM/ VIP Theatre Access M&G 6 PM / Public Theatre entry 7 PM/ Show 8 PM

Get tickets online here.