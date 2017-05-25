MARTEN ANDERSSON GROUP Schedules One-Off Festival Show In Sweden

Swedish-American bass player Marten Andersson (Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob) has scheduled a special festival show under the name Marten Andersson Group, on Saturday, June 3rd at the Orminge Karneval festival just outside Stockholm, Sweden.

Orminge Karnevalen is a free of charge festival with great entertainment and fun activities for the whole family.

Says Marten: “I will have some awesome musicians in the band and there will be special guest appearances! We will play some upcoming bass solo stuff and of course the great songs you all know and love.”

Apart from the many amazing guest appearances, the core Marten Andersson Group for the evening consists of:

Marten Andersson - Bass (Lizzy Borden/Lynch Mob)

Niclas Sigvall - Drums (Electric Boys)

Jonas Hansson - Guitars (Silver Mountain)

Staffan Österling - Guitars (Paul Dianno)

Linnea Vikström - Vocals (Therion)

Mia Ahrentop - Vocals

Guest appearances by:

Erika (Swedish pop queen)

Thomas Emblad (Fatal Smile)

Bosse "Zinny Zan" Stagman (Shotgun Messiah/Easy Action)

More to be announced.