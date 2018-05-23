MARTIN POPOFF To Release Welcome To My Nightmare: Fifty Years Of ALICE COOPER Limited Edition Deluxe Book In August

Wymer Publishing has announced the release of journalist, author, and BraveWords’ own Martin Popoff's Welcome To My Nightmare: Fifty Years Of Alice Cooper , a limited edition deluxe book, due for release on August 18th, and only be available directly from the company's website.

This large format tome from Martin Popoff is an easy to read book utilizing his celebrated timeline with quotes methodology, allowing for drop-ins on all aspects of Alice’s busy life. The author has made use of his extensive archive of interviews with Alice and the band as well as producers, designers and even The Amazing Randi, world-renowned magician and inventor of Alice’s legendary guillotine prop. Welcome to My Nightmare is an immense addition to Alice Cooper scholarship.

Alice Cooper was one of the biggest concert draws in the seventies with a string of gold and platinum albums to his name. Hits include “I’m Eighteen,” “Be My Lover,” “Under My Wheels,” “School’s Out,” “Elected,” and “Billion Dollar Babies”. Alice continued to shake pop consciousness with Welcome to My Nightmare and a string of hit ballads. He appeared regularly on TV and talk shows.

Following a debilitating drug and alcohol addiction and subsequent notorious dark period in the early eighties which is addressed in the book, Alice returned to gold and platinum status with albums like Trash and Hey Stoopid, featuring smash singles “Poison” and “Feed My Frankenstein.” He’s never stopped touring and being a multi- media whirlwind since - Alice, with his pioneering use of facepaint, remains one of the most famous faces in America.

Shockingly, there has not been a comprehensive Alice Cooper book since the eighties. The key here is the rich content Popoff brings to the project. Welcome To My Nightmare is sure to impress the Alice expert and novice alike, with new revelations and interviews turning up page after page.

Fully illustrated throughout with many previously unpublished photos this is the largest and most comprehensive Alice Cooper book every published.

Customers who pre-order by June 25th will have their name printed in the book.